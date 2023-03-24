Bing Chat Image Creator Now Working

A few days ago, I reported that Bing Chat has now integrated the Bing Image Creator tool. But the truth is, it was not integrated, not until at least after 4:30 pm ET yesterday, March 23rd. It now works in Bing Chat under "Creative" mode.

I have been trying it every few hours since it launched, and finally, at 4:30 pm ET last night, it began to work. Later last night, Bing even posted a more detailed blog post about this feature.

Here is an image of [a flower in mud] it made for me (click to enlarge):

To compare, this is what MidJourney made for me:

In any event, this was not launched when it was announced but Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin did say that on Twitter a few times. He said it on March 22nd, the day after it was announced, "Folks, we are aware that Bing Image Creator is overly restrictive with sensitive queries, had to be on the safe side at launch. As we gather feedback, we will be gradually fixing those issues. And it should be fully coming to Bing Chat tomorrow, fingers crossed."

He then said it yesterday as well in this tweet:

It going live:

Here is a technical quirk about this image creator:

Now it is live - so have fun!

