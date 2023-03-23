Bing Webmaster Tools API Missing A Week Of Data

The Bing Webmaster Tools API might have a week of data loss, a data gap, if you will. There was some sort of issue where the API was not returning data after March 3rd and then after Glenn Gabe reported it to Microsoft's Fabrice Canel, Microsoft fixed the issue but there is two weeks or so of data loss between March 3rd and March 17th.

Glenn Gabe posted on Twitter about this issue, first on March 17th about the API no longer returning data after March 3rd and then again after Microsoft said it was resolved, showing that yes, new data is coming in but that there is a data gap of two weeks with no data.

Thanks for reporting Glenn, business travelling back from SMX Munich, I will have the team looking at this ASAP. — Fabrice Canel (@facan) March 17, 2023

Just checked now and the week of 3/10 is missing. Any way to get that back? Thanks again Fabrice! pic.twitter.com/Q8v2CfsCCV — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) March 21, 2023

So as you can see, there is this two-week period where there is no data being reported by the API.

The Bing Webmaster Tools web interface seems to have the data, so technically, I guess you can export it and do some work to get it where you need it but you should be aware that the API may be missing this data.

Update: This was a week of data, not necessarily two weeks:

Just to clarify, that's missing one week of data, not two. The week of 3/10 was missing when I last checked. — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) March 23, 2023

Also, there may be an issue with the IndexNow WordPress plugin, but I am not sure and I don't have a way to test this one:

Thanks @vahandev, we will have a look. — Fabrice Canel (@facan) March 20, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.