Google Ads Can See A Significant Performance Impact By Not Migrating To GA4

As we approach the Google Analytics 4 migration deadline, Google Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin reminds advertisers that some "advertisers could see a significant performance impact" in their ad campaigns if they do not migrate.

Ginny wrote this on Twitter, first talking about the Google Analytics 4 deadline, saying "the GA4 deadline is fast approaching. Universal Analytics properties will stop processing new data on July 1." Ginny added, "that means new data will stop flowing from UA properties into Google Ads which could significantly impact campaign performance."

Later, Scott Redgate asked about that, saying "for advertisers who are currently pulling in conversions from UA, and don't upgrade, spend in campaigns like PMAX will drastically decrease if target ROAS/CPA is set (as system won't detect any conversions). That could potentially have huge implications for Google's revenue?"

Ginny responded to this saying, yes, it can. "Advertisers could see significant performance impact if their conversion bidding is still set to UA after July 1. We encourage customers to migrate on their own now to be sure everything is properly transferred to GA4," she wrote.

So you better migrate to GA4 by July 1, before it impacts your Google Ads performance.

