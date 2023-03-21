Bing Chat Answers Now In Bing Search Results

If you do some queries in Bing Search, you may get the Bing Chat box and a brief answer from Bing Chat at the top. We knew this was coming, Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Microsoft Bing said it would a week or so ago and now it seems to be here.

This shows up in all browsers, but when you try to navigate to the Bing Chat interface, it tells you that you need to be in the beta and use Microsoft Edge. If you are in the beta and using Edge, then it lets you continue your voyage.

I spotted this via David Iwanow on Twitter, he shared some screenshots there but here is a screenshot of what I see for the query [standing desk vs sitting desk]:

Here is a video of it in action:

Previously we saw Bing testing summarized from sources and thought maybe that was a hint of Bing Chat in Bing Search but no, this is different.

Glenn Gabe noted there is a setting for this as well:

Here is the difference between Bing AI chat featured snippets (just released) versus the traditional answers (w/out Bing Chat). Again, clicking any of the prompts or entering a follow-up question takes you to Bing Chat proper.



Oh, and Go Princeton (it's where I'm located!) :) pic.twitter.com/v1olmgrlsc — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) March 20, 2023

