Microsoft: No Site Blacklist For Bing Chat Sidebar

The topic of blacklists and whitelists for Bing and Google is not new. But now we have chatbots and AI features and Mikhail Parakhin was asked if there is a blacklist for some sites with the Bing Chat sidebar feature in the Edge browser. Mikhail Parakhin said no, "not really," he said.

He said if the site blocks Bingbot using the robots.txt, then sure, that site is blocked from Bing and Bing Chat. But does Bing have a blacklist and that blacklist disallows Bing Chat to perform in the sidebar of the Edge browser, Mikhail Parakhin said no.

He said on Twitter, "Not really - only if they blocked Bing in robots.txt."

