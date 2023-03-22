Bing Chat Can Make Images With Image Creator

Mar 22, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Microsoft has announced that Bing Chat in "creative" mode can now create images based on you inputting a description of what you want it to create or referencing another image. Jordi Ribas from Microsoft said on Twitter, "now you can create an image by simply using your own words to describe the picture you want to see."

It basically just brings in the Bing Image Creator tool that we saw Microsoft integrate within Bing Search recently.

Here is how it looks, although, at the time I am writing this, it does not seem to want to make images for me...

Here is Jodi showing it off on Twitter:

This is powered by OpenAI's DALL∙E model, which Microsoft says they are using a more "advanced version" of that model.

Personally, I have been having a ton of fun using MidJourney - you may have noticed some of the header images on this site look a bit different.

Forum discussion at Twitter and WebmasterWorld.

