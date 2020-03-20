Search Buzz Video Recap: Google & Bing Algorithm Updates To Continue, Google Ads Policy Appeal & Page Speed Changes

Firstly, I hope everyone is doing well. There was a possible Google search ranking update this week, it was not confirmed. 58% of SEOs prefer that Google does not do algorithm updates during the coronavirus outbreak. Bing said it will continue to do algorithm updates, as did Google, because they do want to continue to make improvements. Google is no longer showing featured snippets at the top right spot. Google has new event schema for virtual, postponed and cancelled events. Google may make the page speed algorithm more granular, as opposed to just being super slow. Bing said it is best to use 302s for URLs that may change within two days. Google local now shows reviews summaries mentioned by people. Google My Business is using Duplex technology to get the status of business closures. Google Ads has a new ad policy process. Google Ads is restricting some government document and official services. Microsoft Advertising is switching all standard text ads to expanded text ads by the end of this month. The US democratic party symbol was changed from a donkey to a rat on Google for a short period of time. Google has a hand washing Doodle on the site today and yesterday had the Spring Doodle. I posted two vlogs this week, one with Tony Wright and the other with Martha Van Berkel. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

