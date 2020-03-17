US Democratic Party Symbol Was A Rat In Google's Knowledge Panel

Mar 17, 2020 • 7:15 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Last night for a period of time, if you searched for [democratic party] or similar searches, the knowledge panel showed a rat as the symbol of the party, not the official donkey. Google fixed the issue after a couple hours but this just shows how certain knowledge panels are hard to protect from vandalism in Google search.

Here is a screen shot from @jimboot:

click for full size

Here is what it looks like now:

click for full size

Danny Sullivan from Google said last night the company is aware and taking action:

This isn't too common but shows how it can happen from time to time. It use to happen a lot more often.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: March 14, 2020
 
blog comments powered by Disqus