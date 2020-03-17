US Democratic Party Symbol Was A Rat In Google's Knowledge Panel

Last night for a period of time, if you searched for [democratic party] or similar searches, the knowledge panel showed a rat as the symbol of the party, not the official donkey. Google fixed the issue after a couple hours but this just shows how certain knowledge panels are hard to protect from vandalism in Google search.

Here is a screen shot from @jimboot:

Here is what it looks like now:

Danny Sullivan from Google said last night the company is aware and taking action:

Yes, we're aware and taking action under our policies for such cases, as covered here: https://t.co/EfArCJGJ3T — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) March 16, 2020

This isn't too common but shows how it can happen from time to time. It use to happen a lot more often.

Forum discussion at Twitter.