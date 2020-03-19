Google Handwashing Doodle For Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis Tomorrow

Tomorrow, March 20th, Friday, Google will be posted a hand washing video Doodle recognizing Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, widely attributed as the first person to discover the medical benefits of hand washing. The Doodle shows a video of how to properly wash your hands.

Here is that video:

Google wrote "Today’s Doodle recognizes Hungarian physician Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, widely attributed as the first person to discover the medical benefits of handwashing. On this day in 1847, Semmelweis was appointed Chief Resident in the maternity clinic of the Vienna General Hospital, where he deduced and demonstrated that requiring doctors to disinfect their hands vastly reduced the transmission of disease."

Google also posted this poster:

Be safe all!

