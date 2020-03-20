Daily Search Forum Recap: March 20, 2020

Mar 20, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Google & Bing Algorithm Updates To Continue, Google Ads Policy Appeal & Page Speed Changes
    Firstly, I hope everyone is doing well. There was a possible Google search ranking update this week, it was not confirmed. 58% of SEOs prefer that Google does not do algorithm updates during the coronavirus outbreak...
  • Google Ads Restricts Targeting Some Government Documents & Official Services
    Google announced that Google Ads has a new ad policy starting in May it will no longer allow ads for documents and/or services that can be obtained directly from a government or a delegated provider. This policy goes into effect on May 26, 2020.
  • Google Won't Hide News Behind Paywalls
    Many are now frustrated that when they are searching for news around the coronavirus and COVID-19, often after they click on the result, a paywall comes up on the news site asking to pay to see the story. Danny Sullivan from Google said Google wouldn't give searchers a way to hide such sites in the search results.
  • Google Ads Has A New Ad Policy Appeal Process
    Google announced a new way to appeal policy issues within Google Ads. Instead of going through support, you can now request appeals to ad policy issues a new way. You can make these requests via Google Ads.
  • Google Knowledge Panel Displaying A Large Video
    Here is a screen shot of Google showing a large video in a Google knowledge panel. Brian Freiesleben spotted this and posted about it on Twitter, it comes up for a query on [ps5]. Google has shown videos on local knowledge panels prior, but not sure if they were this big before.
  • Google Says It Should Continue To Improve The Search Results
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that he feels Google should continue to try to improve the search results even during the coronavirus outbreak. "There are lots of great sites that deserve to be shown where relevant, if we can," he added.
  • Googler Social Distancing Outside At GooglePlex
    I assume this photo is from a while ago but this Googler is kind of documenting her days during the coronavirus crisis. So I assume this is a photo of herself alone, outside at the GooglePlex on those

