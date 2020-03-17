Bing: Use 302s For URLs That May Change In Two Days, Otherwise Go 301

Fabrice Canel from Microsoft Bing said on Twitter "preferable to use a 302 redirect if your destination URL may change within 2 days, else 301 is recommended." So if your redirects will be in place for less than two days, go with a 302 - otherwise, Bing recommends a 301 redirect.

Here is the tweet:

When the future is uncertain… preferable to use a 302 redirect if your destination URL may change within 2 days, else 301 is recommended. — Fabrice Canel (@facan) March 16, 2020

301 redirects are by definition permanent redirects and 302 redirects are temporary redirects.

Update: More from Frederic:

I don't think 2 days was meant as a prescriptive threshold in @facan's tweet. If you're changing the target every 3 days, you should still use 302s 🙂 and anytime a redirect is temporary (the target is going to change in a short horizon) you should use 302s. — Frédéric Dubut (@CoperniX) March 17, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.