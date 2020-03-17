60% Of SEOs Prefer If Google Pause Algorithm Updates During COVID-19 Outbreak

Yesterday I asked should Google pause algorithm updates based on some folks in the SEO community thinking Google should. I posted a poll and within 24 hours it now has over 1,100 results. Almost 60% of SEOs said they would prefer if Google stopped pushing out algorithm updates during this period of time.

Here is the poll I posted on Twitter:

Like I said yesterday Google's search results are always updating by itself, i.e. new content gets added, new links, new signals, etc. But should Google push out more significant updates that impact a large set of search results?

John responded saying what is an update:

What would you consider an update? — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) March 16, 2020

The truth is, the responses, not just the votes, but the actual replies are interesting to read in this Twitter thread.

Personally, I think we should keep things as normal as possible.

Forum discussion at Twitter.