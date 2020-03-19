Google Spring Season & Fall Doodles 2020

Mar 19, 2020
Today is the first day of Spring in the northern hemisphere but no, doesn't really feel that way - I am sure you all feel similar. It is also the first day of fall in the southern hemisphere. Google has hot air balloon Doodles for both.

The animated GIF above shows them off but here are higher resolution versions of each that you can click on.

The Google 2020 Spring Doodle:

click for full size

The Google 2020 Fall Doodle:

click for full size

I hope you all can at least take a walk and get outside a bit today to enjoy the new season. Be safe!

Forum discussion at Twitter.

