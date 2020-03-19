Google Spring Season & Fall Doodles 2020

Today is the first day of Spring in the northern hemisphere but no, doesn't really feel that way - I am sure you all feel similar. It is also the first day of fall in the southern hemisphere. Google has hot air balloon Doodles for both.

The animated GIF above shows them off but here are higher resolution versions of each that you can click on.

The Google 2020 Spring Doodle:

The Google 2020 Fall Doodle:

I hope you all can at least take a walk and get outside a bit today to enjoy the new season. Be safe!

Happy first day of the new season, wherever you are! 🌱🍂#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/TVbLviUsES — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 19, 2020

