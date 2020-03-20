Google Ads Has A New Ad Policy Appeal Process

Google announced a new way to appeal policy issues within Google Ads. Instead of going through support, you can now request appeals to ad policy issues a new way. You can make these requests via Google Ads.

Google said "Until now, a policy appeal required you to go through our support team. With this new feature, you can quickly resubmit an ad after fixing the policy issue. If you’ve checked the policy affecting your ad and believe we’ve made an error, you can also appeal the policy decision directly in Google Ads. In both cases, all you have to do is hover over a disapproved or limited ad and look for the “appeal” link to see if you’re eligible. You’ll be able to track the status of your appeal in Policy Manager, which is also available by hovering over a disapproved or limited ad."

Here are screen shots of both places to do this:

How to appeal policy decisions from the “Ads and extensions” table:

Select the ads you want to appeal.

From the menu at the top, select Edit.

Click Appeal. If any of the ads you selected aren’t eligible for appeal, you’ll see a message showing which ads aren’t eligible.

Under "Reason for appealing," select Dispute decision or Made changes to comply with policy.

Under "Appeal the following," select which ads you want to appeal.

Click Submit.

How to appeal policy decisions from an ad's "Status" column

In the “Status” column of the ad you want to dispute, hover over the ad status, and click Appeal.

Under "Reason for appealing," select Dispute decision or Made changes to comply with policy.

Under "Appeal the following," select which ads you want to appeal.

Click Submit.

You can learn more over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.