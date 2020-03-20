Google Ads Restricts Targeting Some Government Documents & Official Services

Google announced that Google Ads has a new ad policy starting in May it will no longer allow ads for documents and/or services that can be obtained directly from a government or a delegated provider. This policy goes into effect on May 26, 2020.

This new policy will prohibit the promotions for documents or services that facilitate the acquisition, renewal, replacement, or lookup of official documents or information that is available directly from a government or government delegated provider. This includes passports and other forms of national ID; proof of permanent residency; proof of immigration status/registration; driving licenses; travel documents like visas and Electronic Travel Authorizations (ETAs); social security cards; hunting or fishing licenses; gun licenses or registration; and documents or information derived from official registries like birth certificates, marriage certificates, and military records.

This policy will also prohibit promotions for assistance with applying or paying for official or public services that are directly available via a government or delegated provider. This includes assistance with applying for government appointments or benefits; assistance with requesting an official change of address, an official name change, unclaimed money, or a mail hold; and assistance with paying transportation fees, such as bridge tolls or congestion charges.

