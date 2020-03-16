Microsoft Advertising Standard Text Ads To Expanded Text Ads Migration By March 31st

Just a reminder, if you have your Microsoft Advertising ads as standard text ads, they will be migrated to expanded text ads on March 31st. Microsoft sent out a reminder about this on Twitter yesterday.

Microsoft wrote "You now have until March 31st, 2020 to migrate your Standard Text Ads to Expanded Text Ads. Learn more about this #MSFTAds update."

Microsoft posted more about this back in January over here saying "For the last two years, standard text ads could not be created or edited — but they could still serve to searchers if they were currently active. In April, we announced that standard text ads would no longer serve after 2019. However, to give advertisers more time to migrate, we’re extending the deadline to March 31, 2020."

