Bing: We Will Continue To Update & Improve Ranking Models

Yesterday we reported that 58% of SEOs would like to see Google stop with the Google algorithm updates during this time. But 42% said Google should continue. Google really has not commented but Bing's Frederic Dubut said Bing will continue to update its ranking models.

Frederic Dubut said "Anytime we plan an update, we hope it will improve our product for users. Before we ship an update, we gather proof that it will improve our product for users." If Bing does not do this, "We'd fail our users if we stopped updating our ranking model."

Here is the tweet:

It is a... weird question. Anytime we plan an update, we hope it will improve our product for users. Before we ship an update, we gather proof that it will improve our product for users. We'd fail our users if we stopped updating our ranking model. — Frédéric Dubut (@CoperniX) March 17, 2020

This is a very important perspective. Bing and Google have to think about the searcher and continue to make updates that improve the searcher's experience. We need to keep going and improving.

Forum discussion at Twitter.