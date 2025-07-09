Daily Search Forum Recap: July 9, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console added a discussion forums search appearance filter to the performance report. Be careful if you use AI to generate content for Google Search. Google says the order of URLs in the disavow file do not matter. Google Ads click volume is declining but why? Google Ads defends hidden search terms as privacy-driven.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Order Of Disavow Link File Does Not Matter
    Google's John Mueller said the order of the URLs or sites you list in your disavow link file does not matter. He added that the file is not processed in real time, it is crawled and then taken into account as Google crawls the web.
  • Be Careful With Google When Publishing AI Content
    A recent study from Ahrefs said that AI-generated content does not hurt your Google rankings. And while the study really shows this to be true, there are plenty of sites that overdid it with AI-generated content and saw their Google rankings massively decline in the long run.
  • Google Ads Defends Hidden Search Terms As Solely Privacy Driven
    Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, defended why so many search terms are hidden within the Google Ads advertiser console and reports. She said, "the threshold increase was solely privacy-driven." She added this was a question she asked when she was joining Google, suggesting it was important for her to learn before joining the company.
  • New Google Search Console Discussion Forum Search Appearance Filter
    Google Search Console now gives you the ability to track the performance of your Discussion forums rich results within the Google search results. Google added a new search appearance filter for Discussion forums that you can select and filter on.
  • Google Ads Generating Fewer Clicks? Why?
    The folks at PPC Hero noted that Google Ads CPCs increasing and there is a decline in ad click volumes within Google Search. The question is why? More competition? Higher CPC prices? New bidding strategies? AI Overviews causing a drop in ad clicks?
  • Google Android Construction Street Poster
    Google made up custom street signs and posters to hang around the GooglePlex area, the main Google headquarters, while they do construction and expansionary work on their buildings.


