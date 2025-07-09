Google: Order Of Disavow Link File Does Not Matter

Jul 9, 2025 - 7:51 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Chain Link Torn

Google's John Mueller said the order of the URLs or sites you list in your disavow link file does not matter. He added that the file is not processed in real time, it is crawled and then taken into account as Google crawls the web.

John said this on Bluesky:

The order in the disavow file doesn't matter. We don't process the file per-se (it's not an immediate filter of "the index"), we take it into account when we recrawl other sites naturally.



— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) July 8, 2025 at 7:34 AM

So if you don't trust this site and you add it to your disavow file, having it be the first URL in that file versus the last URL in that file, does not matter.

As a reminder, John Mueller of Google often says that disavowing links is a waste of time. Heck, like Bing, Google may remove the disavow tool at some point. In fact, Google said the disavow tools hurts many more sites than it helps and has doubled down on not using it.

That being said, the order doesn't matter.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

