Daily Search Forum Recap: February 13, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Where are those Google Search Console features announced months ago? Google Ads now shows product eligibility across campaigns. Google's John Mueller recommends you have visible anchor text for your links. Google Ads has a new section for recommended experiments. Bing is testing underlining names and pricing in Shopping Ads. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Feedback:

