Daily Search Forum Recap: February 13, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Where are those Google Search Console features announced months ago? Google Ads now shows product eligibility across campaigns. Google's John Mueller recommends you have visible anchor text for your links. Google Ads has a new section for recommended experiments. Bing is testing underlining names and pricing in Shopping Ads. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Google Maps prepping car icon and color picker for Android Auto, 9to5Google

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.