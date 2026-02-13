Daily Search Forum Recap: February 13, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Where are those Google Search Console features announced months ago? Google Ads now shows product eligibility across campaigns. Google's John Mueller recommends you have visible anchor text for your links. Google Ads has a new section for recommended experiments. Bing is testing underlining names and pricing in Shopping Ads. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Where Are Those New Google Search Console Features?
Last November and December, Google announced a slew of new features for Google Search Console. But it seems like most of us still do not have access to those features.
Google Still Recommends You Focus On Visible Anchor Text For Links
Google's John Mueller said he still recommends you have visible anchor text for your links in order to "provide more context for search engines." Don't just use title elements in the link attribute; make sure the link has actual visible anchor text.
Google Ads Recommended Experiments
Google Ads now has a new recommended experiments box in the Experiments page. This should offer you customized and personalized recommendations that Google Ads thinks you should try based on your account setup and performance data.
Bing Tests Underlining Name & Price In Shopping Ads Carousel
Microsoft is testing underlining the product name and product price in the shopping ads carousel at the top of the Bing Search results. I am not sure how much this adds to the interface but maybe it drives a bit more attention and thus clicks?
Labubu In Google Sweater & Hat
Here is a Labubu, a line of collectible plush toys created by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung, wearing a sweater and hat with the Google logo on it. Looks cute.
Video: Google Volatility, Bing AI Performance Reports, New AI Mode Retail Ads, UCP Checkout & ChatGPT Ads Go Live
This week in search we have more ongoing Google search ranking volatility. Bing Webmaster Tools rolled out new AI Performance reports with a new design. Google AI Overviews tests new overlay cards. Grokipedia is...
Other Great Search Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The real story behind the 53% drop in SaaS AI traffic
- If SEO is rocket science, AI SEO is astrophysics
- How social discovery shapes AI search visibility in beauty
- Local SEO sprints: A 90-day plan for service businesses in 2026
Other Great Search Stories:
