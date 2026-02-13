Google Ads Product Eligibility View Across Campaigns

Feb 13, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Analytics Desk

Google Ads added to the Products section of your ads account the ability to see product eligibility directly in the Status column. This lets you see very quickly where each product is eligible across different campaigns in your Google Ads account.

This addition was spotted by Hana Kobzová at PPC News Feed who wrote, "Google Ads has updated the Products section to display campaign eligibility directly in the Status column, making it easier to see where each product is eligible."

This combined with the Google Ads product campaign view report improves the "visibility into product participation across Shopping and Performance Max campaigns, helping advertisers spot missing items, and avoid overlap," Hana added.

Here is her screenshot:

Products Campaign Assignment

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Where Are Those New Google Search Console Features?

Feb 13, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Product Eligibility View Across Campaigns

Feb 13, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Still Recommends You Focus On Visible Anchor Text For Links

Feb 13, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Recommended Experiments

Feb 13, 2026 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Bing Tests Underlining Name & Price In Shopping Ads Carousel

Feb 13, 2026 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 12, 2026

Feb 12, 2026 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Google Still Recommends You Focus On Visible Anchor Text For Links
Next Story: Where Are Those New Google Search Console Features?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.