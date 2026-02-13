Google Ads added to the Products section of your ads account the ability to see product eligibility directly in the Status column. This lets you see very quickly where each product is eligible across different campaigns in your Google Ads account.

This addition was spotted by Hana Kobzová at PPC News Feed who wrote, "Google Ads has updated the Products section to display campaign eligibility directly in the Status column, making it easier to see where each product is eligible."

This combined with the Google Ads product campaign view report improves the "visibility into product participation across Shopping and Performance Max campaigns, helping advertisers spot missing items, and avoid overlap," Hana added.

Here is her screenshot:

Forum discussion at X.