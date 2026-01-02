(John) Mueller Report Of SEO Memes (2025 Edition)

For the past several years now, John Mueller of Google would come out with what he calls the "Mueller Report of SEO memes." Well, here is his 2025 edition of the Mueller Report of SEO memes.

It is fun to scan through, so I'll just embed them all and of course, you can go to Bluesky and scan through them:

It's that time of the year again: here's the Mueller Report of SEO memes for 2025. #SEO

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

If you're curious, here's last year's starting point: https://bsky.app/profile/johnmu.com/post/3lerf5qumuh2s #SEO

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@aleyda.bsky.social starts us off, and you could reuse this for the end of 2025 too, I imagine. Or all of 2025? This is fine. https://x.com/aleyda/status/1869800045895397465 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

The Verge really loves SEO. Another theme for the year, I think? From @tory.thegray.co - https://bsky.app/profile/tory.thegray.co/post/3ldot3sgap22y #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

I don't remember the Christmas update from 2024, but then again, I don't also remember breakfast. From @hlawrance.bsky.social at https://bsky.app/profile/hlawrance.bsky.social/post/3ldpzgykns22a #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

Sometimes Search Console is just too on the knows. This, and some others, are from the fabulous and lovely https://theseocommunity.com community. #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@m00nshyne.bsky.social reminds us that even having embarked into the world of AI, "business near me" will never leave. https://bsky.app/profile/m00nshyne.bsky.social/post/3lfv6a6te622g #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

We'll miss you, Andy. https://x.com/iqseo/status/1880312141531722081 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@musingpraveen.bsky.social on being hired as an SEO for a smaller company, responsible for everything. https://bsky.app/profile/musingpraveen.bsky.social/post/3lgphil4dvs2t #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

An SEO-power-trifecta: subdirectories, subdomains, and "it depends". https://x.com/CaerelsJan/status/1882016147241132090 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@ilovechoclates.bsky.social jokes that robots.txt doesn't get the respect that it deserves anymore. (IMO machine-readable files like this continue to matter for a healthy web.) https://bsky.app/profile/ilovechoclates.bsky.social/post/3lkbkuuplds2p #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@markwilliamscook.com says it's time to move on from meta descriptions (and for most pages, that's fine). https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7303010547275325440/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@dias.social on another theme for 2025. This could be reposted monthly from now on. https://x.com/pedrodias/status/1893965674461966672 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

Look, @markwilliamscook.com , leave some space for others to make memes please. And yes, real-world businesses & websites are hard to wrangle with. https://bsky.app/profile/markwilliamscook.com/post/3liyogcmez224 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

You can't do SEO memes without Izzi. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7308083039278882816/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@markwilliamscook.com For some, everything on the web is about links. https://bsky.app/profile/markwilliamscook.com/post/3ljpq43tzf22d #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@brodieclark.bsky.social with (borrowed) memes not just near you, but "nearest". https://x.com/brodieseo/status/1896738382463770631 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

In a post about being fake on the web, Patrick Stox drops this one https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7316052412719403009/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@brodieclark.bsky.social on speculations on the effects of new search features https://x.com/brodieseo/status/1922771276185166008 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

Suganthan on AI Overviews when they linked back to Google Searches - https://x.com/Suganthanmn/status/1925242581371560366 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@gaelbreton.bsky.social on what surely will resonate even more in 2026. Vibe coding? No, vibe SEO. https://x.com/GaelBreton/status/1926544966345486410 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

Et tu, Analytics? https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7332669339692675074/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@alexdeb23.bsky.social To audits! The cause of, and solution to, all of a website's problems. https://bsky.app/profile/alexdeb23.bsky.social/post/3lpzaxawzf22j #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

Joshua on the continued search for a new name - https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7321124837769269249/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

Is @rustybrick.com 's Search Console a meme? https://bsky.app/profile/rustybrick.com/post/3lp7absyyts2z #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@carlhendy.com on the weirdness of metrics https://x.com/carlhendy/status/1930169336263782769 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

Andrew on the SEO theme of the year. It's easy to get distracted. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7333470153155723264/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@markwilliamscook.com is forever the optimist. https://bsky.app/profile/markwilliamscook.com/post/3lq5ldbnagc2t #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@thimok.bsky.social on (temporarily) not getting what you tried to search for. https://bsky.app/profile/thimok.bsky.social/post/3lqh2zlfj2k2b #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

Can you blame folks for wanting to be a B2B thought leader in 2025? (It is a bit funny how un-searchable "geo" is though.) https://x.com/harpreetchatha_/status/1928483680475124060 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

Come on, get on the bus, @carlhendy.com . https://x.com/carlhendy/status/1932692862501793884 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

To round out the first half of the year, @ilovechoclates.bsky.social has looked under the hood of SEO and discovered … https://bsky.app/profile/ilovechoclates.bsky.social/post/3lrmtdsbkpk2m #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@markwilliamscook.com , is really not a fan of description meta tags. "I don't recommend clients write meta descriptions anymore." https://bsky.app/profile/markwilliamscook.com/post/3lt2vdafaoc2k #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@carlhendy.com is obsessed … with SEO memes, apparently. Maybe we should rebrand it to ClickEO? https://x.com/carlhendy/status/1935622393214738702 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@chrisjj.bsky.social on SEO in 2025, or probably anything in 2025. https://bsky.app/profile/chrisjj.bsky.social/post/3lrxt5y3nds2i #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

Ajdin on the drive to try to optimize for the new magic. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7337862580402634753/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@zyppy.com on the magical number "10" (side-note: all known number systems are "base 10" - maybe there's a reason) https://bsky.app/profile/zyppy.com/post/3lsm6r3l25s2m #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

Andy on the frustration that not all of a site's pages get indexed (I get it, but not everything is quantifiable). https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7345380129860120577/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

Bernard on what SEO sometimes feels like. https://x.com/bernardjhuang/status/1940868350370013559 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

Martin's harsh take on some sites. https://x.com/searchmartin/status/1945130217577570363 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@dejanseo.bsky.social on … SEO in 2025 … I mean AEO … GEO … AIAIO? This rebranding project is not going well. https://bsky.app/profile/dejanseo.bsky.social/post/3lwnpcccshc2h #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

Search Console got a new logo in August! Matthew wants other things instead. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7353148902558126080/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@markwilliamscook.com asks if SEO is dead because of AI? or is it back because of AI? https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7353353042068422656/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

Mark, again, this time on the sales team not getting the support they need from the SEO folks. Approximately :). https://bsky.app/profile/markwilliamscook.com/post/3luur36cjdc2c #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

Douglas looking to understand what AIO / GEO really is… https://x.com/douglaskarr/status/1956325736983167280 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

Mark is the 2025 memelord. LLMS.txt, a discussion probably not going away, and not as cute as cats.txt - https://www.linkedin.com/posts/markseo_seo-activity-7363148946392682496-qrxw/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

Well, well, well. Look who's opinionated on the topic of AEO & SEO… #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

Mark. https://bsky.app/profile/markwilliamscook.com/post/3lyxp3agjk22d #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

@zyppy.com suggests SEO/GEO is the new subdomains/subdirectories? https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7362619466876145664/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

Another one from TheSeoCommunity's Slack. #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

@zyppy.com just wants traffic. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7364413886067863554/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

Nick Leroy's newsletter (recommended) suggests SEO used to be different. https://nickleroy.com/newsletter/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

Orit with a Matrix meme. It's been 84 years since I saw that movie, I should dig up the VHS again. https://www.linkedin.com/posts/oritsimu_seo-google-thematrix-ugcPost-7373424495514107905-9q9B/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

Another from the SEO Community slack. Shiny things apparently sell well. #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

@rustybrick.com on the combination of two glitches. https://bsky.app/profile/rustybrick.com/post/3m5vqrap7zf2u #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

Despite @heysannidhi.bsky.social 's meme, we don't actually check what people put into their annotations :-). https://bsky.app/profile/heysannidhi.bsky.social/post/3m5vbkpcor22q #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

Mark (again). Insert "it sounds like the CMO is just feeding extra work to SEOs, and then his daughter started crying" meme. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7384521684625694721/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

For when you just need to add some SEO in the end. #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

@rustybrick.com on Cloudflare blocking everyone again. https://bsky.app/profile/rustybrick.com/post/3m5vt4jfzaj2k #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

Core updates always bring out the meme-makers. https://x.com/joey7yang/status/2000469280606040231 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

@carlhendy.com is still looking for his site's traffic. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7404089774887571456/ #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

More Core Update memes https://x.com/01seneca/status/1999244765142090051 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

. . . including one from @mariehaynes.bsky.social - https://x.com/Marie_Haynes/status/1999173188656169273 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

"Don’t worry about the future" said Mary Schmich - Afik thinks differently; this is SEO. https://x.com/kifakrec/status/1999191628221653310 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

Meanwhile, some are just excited. https://x.com/itsmaharshi/status/1999223467586257290 #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

Kuldeep on Slack, peacefully watching the branding wars play out. #SEO

[image or embed]

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM

