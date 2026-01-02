For the past several years now, John Mueller of Google would come out with what he calls the "Mueller Report of SEO memes." Well, here is his 2025 edition of the Mueller Report of SEO memes.
It is fun to scan through, so I'll just embed them all and of course, you can go to Bluesky and scan through them:
It's that time of the year again: here's the Mueller Report of SEO memes for 2025. #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
If you're curious, here's last year's starting point: https://bsky.app/profile/johnmu.com/post/3lerf5qumuh2s #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
@aleyda.bsky.social starts us off, and you could reuse this for the end of 2025 too, I imagine. Or all of 2025? This is fine. https://x.com/aleyda/status/1869800045895397465 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
The Verge really loves SEO. Another theme for the year, I think? From @tory.thegray.co - https://bsky.app/profile/tory.thegray.co/post/3ldot3sgap22y #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
I don't remember the Christmas update from 2024, but then again, I don't also remember breakfast. From @hlawrance.bsky.social at https://bsky.app/profile/hlawrance.bsky.social/post/3ldpzgykns22a #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
Sometimes Search Console is just too on the knows. This, and some others, are from the fabulous and lovely https://theseocommunity.com community. #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@m00nshyne.bsky.social reminds us that even having embarked into the world of AI, "business near me" will never leave. https://bsky.app/profile/m00nshyne.bsky.social/post/3lfv6a6te622g #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
We'll miss you, Andy. https://x.com/iqseo/status/1880312141531722081 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@musingpraveen.bsky.social on being hired as an SEO for a smaller company, responsible for everything. https://bsky.app/profile/musingpraveen.bsky.social/post/3lgphil4dvs2t #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
An SEO-power-trifecta: subdirectories, subdomains, and "it depends". https://x.com/CaerelsJan/status/1882016147241132090 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@ilovechoclates.bsky.social jokes that robots.txt doesn't get the respect that it deserves anymore. (IMO machine-readable files like this continue to matter for a healthy web.) https://bsky.app/profile/ilovechoclates.bsky.social/post/3lkbkuuplds2p #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@markwilliamscook.com says it's time to move on from meta descriptions (and for most pages, that's fine). https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7303010547275325440/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@dias.social on another theme for 2025. This could be reposted monthly from now on. https://x.com/pedrodias/status/1893965674461966672 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
Look, @markwilliamscook.com , leave some space for others to make memes please. And yes, real-world businesses & websites are hard to wrangle with. https://bsky.app/profile/markwilliamscook.com/post/3liyogcmez224 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
You can't do SEO memes without Izzi. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7308083039278882816/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@markwilliamscook.com For some, everything on the web is about links. https://bsky.app/profile/markwilliamscook.com/post/3ljpq43tzf22d #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@brodieclark.bsky.social with (borrowed) memes not just near you, but "nearest". https://x.com/brodieseo/status/1896738382463770631 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
In a post about being fake on the web, Patrick Stox drops this one https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7316052412719403009/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@brodieclark.bsky.social on speculations on the effects of new search features https://x.com/brodieseo/status/1922771276185166008 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
Suganthan on AI Overviews when they linked back to Google Searches - https://x.com/Suganthanmn/status/1925242581371560366 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@gaelbreton.bsky.social on what surely will resonate even more in 2026. Vibe coding? No, vibe SEO. https://x.com/GaelBreton/status/1926544966345486410 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
Et tu, Analytics? https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7332669339692675074/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@alexdeb23.bsky.social To audits! The cause of, and solution to, all of a website's problems. https://bsky.app/profile/alexdeb23.bsky.social/post/3lpzaxawzf22j #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
Joshua on the continued search for a new name - https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7321124837769269249/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
Is @rustybrick.com 's Search Console a meme? https://bsky.app/profile/rustybrick.com/post/3lp7absyyts2z #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@carlhendy.com on the weirdness of metrics https://x.com/carlhendy/status/1930169336263782769 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
Andrew on the SEO theme of the year. It's easy to get distracted. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7333470153155723264/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@markwilliamscook.com is forever the optimist. https://bsky.app/profile/markwilliamscook.com/post/3lq5ldbnagc2t #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@thimok.bsky.social on (temporarily) not getting what you tried to search for. https://bsky.app/profile/thimok.bsky.social/post/3lqh2zlfj2k2b #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
Can you blame folks for wanting to be a B2B thought leader in 2025? (It is a bit funny how un-searchable "geo" is though.) https://x.com/harpreetchatha_/status/1928483680475124060 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
Come on, get on the bus, @carlhendy.com . https://x.com/carlhendy/status/1932692862501793884 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
To round out the first half of the year, @ilovechoclates.bsky.social has looked under the hood of SEO and discovered … https://bsky.app/profile/ilovechoclates.bsky.social/post/3lrmtdsbkpk2m #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@markwilliamscook.com , is really not a fan of description meta tags. "I don't recommend clients write meta descriptions anymore." https://bsky.app/profile/markwilliamscook.com/post/3lt2vdafaoc2k #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@carlhendy.com is obsessed … with SEO memes, apparently. Maybe we should rebrand it to ClickEO? https://x.com/carlhendy/status/1935622393214738702 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@chrisjj.bsky.social on SEO in 2025, or probably anything in 2025. https://bsky.app/profile/chrisjj.bsky.social/post/3lrxt5y3nds2i #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
Ajdin on the drive to try to optimize for the new magic. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7337862580402634753/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@zyppy.com on the magical number "10" (side-note: all known number systems are "base 10" - maybe there's a reason) https://bsky.app/profile/zyppy.com/post/3lsm6r3l25s2m #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
Andy on the frustration that not all of a site's pages get indexed (I get it, but not everything is quantifiable). https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7345380129860120577/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
Bernard on what SEO sometimes feels like. https://x.com/bernardjhuang/status/1940868350370013559 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
Martin's harsh take on some sites. https://x.com/searchmartin/status/1945130217577570363 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@dejanseo.bsky.social on … SEO in 2025 … I mean AEO … GEO … AIAIO? This rebranding project is not going well. https://bsky.app/profile/dejanseo.bsky.social/post/3lwnpcccshc2h #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
Search Console got a new logo in August! Matthew wants other things instead. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7353148902558126080/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM
[image or embed]
@markwilliamscook.com asks if SEO is dead because of AI? or is it back because of AI? https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7353353042068422656/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
Mark, again, this time on the sales team not getting the support they need from the SEO folks. Approximately :). https://bsky.app/profile/markwilliamscook.com/post/3luur36cjdc2c #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
Douglas looking to understand what AIO / GEO really is… https://x.com/douglaskarr/status/1956325736983167280 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
Mark is the 2025 memelord. LLMS.txt, a discussion probably not going away, and not as cute as cats.txt - https://www.linkedin.com/posts/markseo_seo-activity-7363148946392682496-qrxw/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
Well, well, well. Look who's opinionated on the topic of AEO & SEO… #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
Mark. https://bsky.app/profile/markwilliamscook.com/post/3lyxp3agjk22d #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
@zyppy.com suggests SEO/GEO is the new subdomains/subdirectories? https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7362619466876145664/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
Another one from TheSeoCommunity's Slack. #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
@zyppy.com just wants traffic. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7364413886067863554/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
Nick Leroy's newsletter (recommended) suggests SEO used to be different. https://nickleroy.com/newsletter/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
Orit with a Matrix meme. It's been 84 years since I saw that movie, I should dig up the VHS again. https://www.linkedin.com/posts/oritsimu_seo-google-thematrix-ugcPost-7373424495514107905-9q9B/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
Another from the SEO Community slack. Shiny things apparently sell well. #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
@rustybrick.com on the combination of two glitches. https://bsky.app/profile/rustybrick.com/post/3m5vqrap7zf2u #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
Despite @heysannidhi.bsky.social 's meme, we don't actually check what people put into their annotations :-). https://bsky.app/profile/heysannidhi.bsky.social/post/3m5vbkpcor22q #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
Mark (again). Insert "it sounds like the CMO is just feeding extra work to SEOs, and then his daughter started crying" meme. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7384521684625694721/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
For when you just need to add some SEO in the end. #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
@rustybrick.com on Cloudflare blocking everyone again. https://bsky.app/profile/rustybrick.com/post/3m5vt4jfzaj2k #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
Core updates always bring out the meme-makers. https://x.com/joey7yang/status/2000469280606040231 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
@carlhendy.com is still looking for his site's traffic. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7404089774887571456/ #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
More Core Update memes https://x.com/01seneca/status/1999244765142090051 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
. . . including one from @mariehaynes.bsky.social - https://x.com/Marie_Haynes/status/1999173188656169273 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
"Don’t worry about the future" said Mary Schmich - Afik thinks differently; this is SEO. https://x.com/kifakrec/status/1999191628221653310 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
Meanwhile, some are just excited. https://x.com/itsmaharshi/status/1999223467586257290 #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
Kuldeep on Slack, peacefully watching the branding wars play out. #SEO— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM
[image or embed]
Forum discussion at Bluesky.