For the past several years now, John Mueller of Google would come out with what he calls the "Mueller Report of SEO memes." Well, here is his 2025 edition of the Mueller Report of SEO memes.

It is fun to scan through, so I'll just embed them all and of course, you can go to Bluesky and scan through them:

It's that time of the year again: here's the Mueller Report of SEO memes for 2025. #SEO — John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM

@aleyda.bsky.social starts us off, and you could reuse this for the end of 2025 too, I imagine. Or all of 2025? This is fine. https://x.com/aleyda/status/1869800045895397465 #SEO



Can you blame folks for wanting to be a B2B thought leader in 2025? (It is a bit funny how un-searchable "geo" is though.) https://x.com/harpreetchatha_/status/1928483680475124060 #SEO



