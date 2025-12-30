Microsoft Advertising With All Accounts Tab

Dec 30, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising

Microsoft made a small update to the Microsoft Advertising console where there is now an "All accounts" tab. This lets you see all your accounts in one place with quick access to account summaries, recommendations and more.

This change was spotted by Rakshit Shetty who posted a screenshot of this on LinkedIn and wrote, "A small UI change, but a big productivity win for agencies and multi-account advertisers."

Here is his screenshot:

Microsoft Advertising Updates All Accounts Tab

He added "What you get:"

  • One place to view all accounts
  • Quick access to Accounts summary, Recommendations & Action insights
  • Faster audits, faster decisions, less tab-switching

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 30, 2025

Dec 30, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google's AI Frankenstein Recipes Are A Horror

Dec 30, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Expanding People Also Ask

Dec 30, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Merchant Panel With Delivery, Return & Payment Options Carousel

Dec 30, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Hotel Results Drop Visit Website Button

Dec 30, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising With All Accounts Tab

Dec 30, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Giraffe Named Google Kissing A Googler
Next Story: Google Maps Hotel Results Drop Visit Website Button

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.