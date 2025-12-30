Microsoft Advertising Updates All Accounts Tab

Microsoft made a small update to the Microsoft Advertising console where there is now an "All accounts" tab. This lets you see all your accounts in one place with quick access to account summaries, recommendations and more.

This change was spotted by Rakshit Shetty who posted a screenshot of this on LinkedIn and wrote, "A small UI change, but a big productivity win for agencies and multi-account advertisers."

Here is his screenshot:

He added "What you get:"

One place to view all accounts

Quick access to Accounts summary, Recommendations & Action insights

Faster audits, faster decisions, less tab-switching

