Daily Search Forum Recap: January 2, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Some new publishers are seeing big swings since the Google December core update. Google is testing a blue send button in the search box. Google's John Mueller posted SEO advice on 404s and on schema. John also published his annual Mueller report on SEO memes. Google posted the New Year's Eve and Day Doodles but the New Year's Day Doodle was delayed. Googlers and Bingers were working on New Year's Day. And I posted the SEO video recap. Wishing you an amazing, successful and healthy 2026!

How to Fix the China & Singapore Bot Issue, KRM Digital Marketing

Marketing Calendar With Template To Plan Your Content In 2026, Search Engine Journal

