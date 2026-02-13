Where Are Those New Google Search Console Features?

Feb 13, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Data Pipes

Last November and December, Google announced a slew of new features for Google Search Console. But it seems like most of us still do not have access to those features.

I do have access to the weekly and monthly smoothing views but all the other features many of us do not see yet.

These features include the branded query filters that was announced last November, social channels in Search Console Insights that was announced in early December and then the AI-powered configuration tool announced also in early December.

I know Google does slower rollouts of some of these features but it has been a couple of months now.

Alex Buraks asked the same thing on X -

Why are these features not more fully rolled out by now?

Forum discussion at X.

 

