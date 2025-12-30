Microsoft Bing is testing loading more people also ask options as you click on them. This is something Google has done for a long time now.

But now when you click on an option under the people also ask section within Bing, Bing may load more beneath them - to show you more options.

Plus, they load these cards for the site it is referencing.

I spotted this via both Sachin Patel and Khushal Bherwani on X - and I was able to replicate it.

Here is a GIF of how the people also ask expand:

This is the normal version where it does not expand:

Here are the posts from X:

Bing tests more FAQ questions when hovering over them. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/lVXcyq8Sha — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) December 15, 2025

🆕 Bing with new People also ask section with card layout. pic.twitter.com/GScWcDBa9A — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) November 4, 2025

Forum discussion at X.