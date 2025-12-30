Bing Tests Expanding People Also Ask

Dec 30, 2025 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Expand

Microsoft Bing is testing loading more people also ask options as you click on them. This is something Google has done for a long time now.

But now when you click on an option under the people also ask section within Bing, Bing may load more beneath them - to show you more options.

Plus, they load these cards for the site it is referencing.

I spotted this via both Sachin Patel and Khushal Bherwani on X - and I was able to replicate it.

Here is a GIF of how the people also ask expand:

Bing Ppa Expand

This is the normal version where it does not expand:

Bing Ppa Not Expand

Here are the posts from X:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 30, 2025

Dec 30, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google's AI Frankenstein Recipes Are A Horror

Dec 30, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Expanding People Also Ask

Dec 30, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Merchant Panel With Delivery, Return & Payment Options Carousel

Dec 30, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Hotel Results Drop Visit Website Button

Dec 30, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising With All Accounts Tab

Dec 30, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Merchant Panel With Delivery, Return & Payment Options Carousel
Next Story: Google's AI Frankenstein Recipes Are A Horror

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.