Microsoft Bing is testing loading more people also ask options as you click on them. This is something Google has done for a long time now.
But now when you click on an option under the people also ask section within Bing, Bing may load more beneath them - to show you more options.
Plus, they load these cards for the site it is referencing.
I spotted this via both Sachin Patel and Khushal Bherwani on X - and I was able to replicate it.
Here is a GIF of how the people also ask expand:
This is the normal version where it does not expand:
Here are the posts from X:
Bing tests more FAQ questions when hovering over them. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/lVXcyq8Sha— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) December 15, 2025
🆕 Bing with new People also ask section with card layout. pic.twitter.com/GScWcDBa9A— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) November 4, 2025
Forum discussion at X.