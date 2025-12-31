Here are the most popular articles on the Search Engine Roundtable by number of comments. In other words, these are the articles with the highest number of comments posted in 2025.
We did this last year, you can see the 2024 edition here and the year before, the 2023 edition here.
In 2025, we had over 18,000 comments on the blog posts on this site. That is fewer comments than the past year but yea, things have calmed down a lot (not in a good way).
Here are the stories published in 2025 sorted by most commented on - if you want to see my year-end recap with our top stories, that was posted in my 22 year recap piece, so check that out.
- Google March 2025 Core Update Done Rolling Out with 417 comments
- Google June 2025 Core Update Volatility Begins with 376 comments
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Hits February 4th & 5th with 372 comments
- Google December 2025 Core Update Intense Impact with 321 comments
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up February 19 & 20th with 289 comments
- Google April Post Core Update Ranking Volatility Heats Up with 288 comments
- Google Search Ranking Volatility January 29 & 30th with 267 comments
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up From October 15th To 17th with 252 comments
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated After August Spam Update with 243 comments
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Very Heated Days After Core Update Completed with 234 comments
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Starting On Jan 20th with 224 comments
- Thanksgiving Google Search Ranking Update Volatility with 223 comments
- Google June 2025 Core Update Leading To Some Partial HCU Recoveries with 218 comments
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Spiked Friday Jan 24 Through Weekend with 215 comments
- Is Google Blocking SEO Rank Checking Tools As Search Volatility Continues with 210 comments
I wish I had an easy way to see top contributors by name - but those who care, know who they are already.
For the top stories, in terms of traffic, see this story.
Thanks to all those who have commented and tried to keep it clean and professional.