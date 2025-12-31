Most Commented Search Engine Roundtable Articles - 2025 Edition

Dec 31, 2025 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Blog Administration

Search Engine Roundtable Comments

Here are the most popular articles on the Search Engine Roundtable by number of comments. In other words, these are the articles with the highest number of comments posted in 2025.

We did this last year, you can see the 2024 edition here and the year before, the 2023 edition here.

In 2025, we had over 18,000 comments on the blog posts on this site. That is fewer comments than the past year but yea, things have calmed down a lot (not in a good way).

Here are the stories published in 2025 sorted by most commented on - if you want to see my year-end recap with our top stories, that was posted in my 22 year recap piece, so check that out.

I wish I had an easy way to see top contributors by name - but those who care, know who they are already.

For the top stories, in terms of traffic, see this story.

Thanks to all those who have commented and tried to keep it clean and professional.

Forum discussion at .

 

