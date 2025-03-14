Google Ads now allows some advertisers to do messages, like add WhatsApp numbers, to their Performance Max campaigns. Previously, Google Ads added messaging for WhatsApp about a year ago, but not it is also available for PMax campaigns.

Emirhan Bayutmuş spotted this and posted a screenshot on LinkedIn of this option in his Google Ads account:

I am not sure how new this is but Emirhan wrote, "Today I awared that in Pmax, we can use "WhatsApp" asset and also use image ads."

