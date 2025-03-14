Google Ads WhatsApp Messaging For PMax

Mar 14, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Woman Messaging Office Google Ads

Google Ads now allows some advertisers to do messages, like add WhatsApp numbers, to their Performance Max campaigns. Previously, Google Ads added messaging for WhatsApp about a year ago, but not it is also available for PMax campaigns.

Emirhan Bayutmuş spotted this and posted a screenshot on LinkedIn of this option in his Google Ads account:

Whatsapp Google Ads Pmax

I am not sure how new this is but Emirhan wrote, "Today I awared that in Pmax, we can use "WhatsApp" asset and also use image ads."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 14, 2025

Mar 14, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google March Core Update, Google AI Mode Concerns, Google 22% Growth & AI Search Engines Wrong

Mar 14, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google March 2025 Core Update Is Rolling Out - Here Is A Deeper Dive

Mar 14, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads WhatsApp Messaging For PMax

Mar 14, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests Accommodations Carousel For Hotel Results

Mar 14, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests New Copilot Answer Interface

Mar 14, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Tests Accommodations Carousel For Hotel Results
Next Story: Google March 2025 Core Update Is Rolling Out - Here Is A Deeper Dive

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.