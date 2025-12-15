Google Search Live Gets Conversational Language Upgrade With Gemini

On Friday, Google announced a number of updates around translation, language, audio, voice interactions and thus Search Live. Google said it released a more "fluid and expressive conversations when you go Live with Search."

Google said this is possible because of the updated Gemini model for native audio that was released. This allows Gemini and also Search Live use more of the "naturalness of native audio." "This means you can more effectively brainstorm live with Gemini, get real-time help in Search Live, or build the next generation of enterprise-ready customer service agents," Google added.

Google shared a video of this happening within Search Live:

This is rolling out over the next week to all Search Live users in the U.S, Google said.

Google Search Live Gets Conversational Language Upgrade With Gemini

