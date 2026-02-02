Google Search Console Adding AI Visibility Reporting?

John Mueller from Google dropped a very John-like hint that maybe, just maybe, Google Search Console will add AI visibility reporting. John was asked about it again and responded, saying, "While I have nothing to announce, I can say for sure that very few things online are permanent."

John was asked, "Also, are there any plans to include AIO/AI Mode insights in Google Search Console?" by ‪Marcus Anthony Cyganiak‬. Lily Ray, replied, like I would have, saying, "Well yeah, also that, but we already know the answer."

But John said, "many things aren't permanent decisions." He added, "Things change - SEOs write about what changed - while I have nothing to announce, I can say for sure that very few things online are permanent."

Here is that post:

Kinda like the rest of search, many things aren't permanent decisions that are never discussed. Things change - SEOs write about what changed - while I have nothing to announce, I can say for sure that very few things online are permanent. It's also good to have input from others, like you all.

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM

Recently, we caught Bing testing an AI Performance report in Bing Webmaster Tools. While it doesn't show click data, it does give us more visibility than we had before.

Like Bing, Google currently lumps its AI search features with web search in the Search Console reporting. Everyone I know wants this data broken out but we also doubt Google or Bing will show us the click-through rate of AI search features compared to normal search results. Bing's AI performance report dodges that, of course. So does lumping the data together.

Will we see Search Console come out with AI reports? Possibly. But I highly doubt it would include click data.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

Update: John Mueller said this was NOT a hint but just a comment:

Not a hint, just a comment.

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) February 2, 2026 at 8:38 AM

 

