Microsoft is testing the ability to upload an image directly within the Bing search bar. You click on a plus sign and Bing shows you "search with an image" and "make an image." I get the search with an image feature but why add generative AI features, like make an image, in this search bar?

We saw Google testing the + sign to upload a file or image but those took you to search related features.

This new test was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who shared the following screenshot on X:

Again, I understand the "search with an image" option but the "make an image" option is a bit too much.

