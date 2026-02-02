Google seems to be replacing its Google Ads support form with an AI agent, maybe from its Ads Advisor system. When you go to support.google.com/google-ads/gethelp you are redirected to the chat experience now.

I am not sure if this is global, but I am seeing this myself across two Google Ads accounts I have access to.

This is what I see:

It says, "I'm an AI agent for Google Ads. After you describe your issue, I'll offer some advice. If you still need help, I can look into what options you have for your account."

I followed up by saying, I want to fill out a support form and it replied, "I understand you'd like to fill out a support form. Before I can look into what options you may have, it’s important for you to provide more details on your issue. Have you already tried to reactivate the account?"

I tried it on an active account and it also pushed the AI agent instead of the form.

This was spotted by Marcin Wsól who posted about this on LinkedIn and I found it via PPC News Feed.

Earlier, Arpan Banerjee posted on LinkedIn that Google is using your past support details to fill out these forms for you, to save time. He wrote it "auto-picks info from your previous support cases."

So I am not sure what is going on but I doubt it surprises anyone that Google is pushing support requests to AI agents and not humans.

