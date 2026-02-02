Google Ads Replacing Support Form With AI Agent

Feb 2, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Robot Customer Service

Google seems to be replacing its Google Ads support form with an AI agent, maybe from its Ads Advisor system. When you go to support.google.com/google-ads/gethelp you are redirected to the chat experience now.

I am not sure if this is global, but I am seeing this myself across two Google Ads accounts I have access to.

This is what I see:

Google Ads Contact Form Ai Chat

It says, "I'm an AI agent for Google Ads. After you describe your issue, I'll offer some advice. If you still need help, I can look into what options you have for your account."

I followed up by saying, I want to fill out a support form and it replied, "I understand you'd like to fill out a support form. Before I can look into what options you may have, it’s important for you to provide more details on your issue. Have you already tried to reactivate the account?"

I tried it on an active account and it also pushed the AI agent instead of the form.

This was spotted by Marcin Wsól who posted about this on LinkedIn and I found it via PPC News Feed.

Earlier, Arpan Banerjee posted on LinkedIn that Google is using your past support details to fill out these forms for you, to save time. He wrote it "auto-picks info from your previous support cases."

Google Ads Support Prefill

So I am not sure what is going on but I doubt it surprises anyone that Google is pushing support requests to AI agents and not humans.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 3, 2026

Feb 3, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Search Algorithms, Spam Detections & Policies Don't Fundamentally Change With AI Search

Feb 3, 2026 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Multi-Turn Search Rolls Out Worldwide

Feb 3, 2026 - 7:41 am
Other Search Engines

ChatGPT With Top Stories & More Visual Knowledge Panels

Feb 3, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's Top Crawling Challenges In 2025

Feb 3, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Don't Spend Too Much Time On Redirects Analysis For SEO

Feb 3, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Vastly Increases Local Pack Ads Placement
Next Story: Google Search Console Adding AI Visibility Reporting?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.