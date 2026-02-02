OpenAI Prepares ChatGPT Code To Allow Ads?

If you look at the source code in some of the responses OpenAI's ChatGPT gives you, you may now see references to ads. The response in the source code says, "InReply to user query using the following additional context of ads shown to the user."

I did a search for help on finding auto insurance, with the goal of seeing an ad in the free tier of ChatGPT. I did not see an ad, but I did see that line in the source code of ChatGPT's response.

This was spotted by Glenn Gabe who just posted this on X, and I can replicate it, here is my screenshot:

Chatgpt Ads Source Code Reference

I believe Glenn is on a pro-level tier, but that doesn't mean the ad code won't be in the response. It might just need to know not to show an ad?

This may mean that we are really soon going to see ads in our ChatGPT responses.

A couple of weeks ago, OpenAI announced ads are coming to ChatGPT for some users. Those ads will be charged an impression basis and won't be cheap.

Here is Glenn's post:

Are you seeing ads in ChatGPT yet?

Forum discussion at X.

 

