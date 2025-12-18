Microsoft is also testing underlining the text of the Bing Ads search snippets and descriptions. The whole ad is clickable, so the underlines specifically aren't hyperlinks. But if you click anywhere on the ad, it will take you to the ad landing page.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X:

Here are more screenshots:

They are not clickable. The entire ad is clickable so click anywhere on the ads redirected to the same website — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) December 12, 2025

Forum discussion at X.