Microsoft Tests Underlines In Bing Ad Description Snippets

Dec 18, 2025 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing Ads

Bing Lines

Microsoft is also testing underlining the text of the Bing Ads search snippets and descriptions. The whole ad is clickable, so the underlines specifically aren't hyperlinks. But if you click anywhere on the ad, it will take you to the ad landing page.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X:

Bing Ads Snippet Description Links Underline

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

