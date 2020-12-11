Search Buzz Video Recap: Google December Core Update Second Wave, Zero Search Results Again & Search Console API

This week, we covered more on the changes related to the Google December 2020 core update. Specifically, Google said it is still rolling out and it looks like on Thursday, December 10th there was a second wave of the update. I also posted a poll asking if Google should have released the update when it did. Google said it does give guidance and provide transparency around its core updates. Also, passage indexing was not rolled out with the core update. Google was caught testing zero results on desktop again, Google told me it was a bug. Google Search Console updated its API to have fresh data and much more. Google still has plans around adding a regex option to the performance reports. Google did not yet fix the request indexing tool, but I hope it should be soon. Google mobile search now offers sharable GIFs carousel. Google is testing thinner knowledge panels. Google people also ask shows a learn more about section. Google Search is testing a question and answer carousel that combines multiple sites. Google Search is testing taller shopping ads. Google Guaranteed is testing a new look for its badge. Google Local reviews now test a “new” label. Google My Business brought back phone support. Google Ads not lets you search the lead form extensions across campaign types. Google said it is retiring the link unit AdSense ad format in March 2021. Google Search is making sure its search results around COVID-10 vaccines are legit. The holidays are here and Google added the Santa Tracker and the Chanukah decorations to its search results. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

