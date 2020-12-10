Google: The December 2020 Core Update Is Still Rolling Out

Dec 10, 2020 • 7:51 am | comments (37) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
Danny Sullivan of Google has confirmed that the December 2020 core update is still rolling out. I asked, despite Google saying the rollout normally takes two weeks, I asked because unlike previous updates, you would "feel" it more over time - in this update, it was felt in a big way on Friday, December 4th and that was it. (Update: Shortly after publishing this, I am now seeing signs of another big shift in the rankings in Google Search this morning. I will keep an eye on it and report back tomorrow.)

But Danny has confirmed with me on Twitter that it is indeed still rolling out. Danny wrote "It's still rolling out."

Here are those tweets:

Again, if you look at the data providers, it does show a massive spike over a 24-48 hour period and then it died down in a big way. Previous updates seemed to have rolled out more gradually.

Here are those charts so you can visualize it:

Anyway, it is still rolling out, so hang on to your seats!

