Google: The December 2020 Core Update Is Still Rolling Out

Danny Sullivan of Google has confirmed that the December 2020 core update is still rolling out. I asked, despite Google saying the rollout normally takes two weeks, I asked because unlike previous updates, you would "feel" it more over time - in this update, it was felt in a big way on Friday, December 4th and that was it. (Update: Shortly after publishing this, I am now seeing signs of another big shift in the rankings in Google Search this morning. I will keep an eye on it and report back tomorrow.)

But Danny has confirmed with me on Twitter that it is indeed still rolling out. Danny wrote "It's still rolling out."

Here are those tweets:

It's still rolling out. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) December 9, 2020

Again, if you look at the data providers, it does show a massive spike over a 24-48 hour period and then it died down in a big way. Previous updates seemed to have rolled out more gradually.

Here are those charts so you can visualize it:

I've decided to stick with the 7-day before/after methodology I used to analyze the May Core Update, so I won't have data until Friday. So far, the bulk of the update seemed to happen on one day (December 3rd), and that day (112°F) was on par with May 2020 and August 2018. — Dr. Pete Meyers (@dr_pete) December 9, 2020

Same here, this one felt super-quick! — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) December 9, 2020

Anyway, it is still rolling out, so hang on to your seats!

Forum discussion at Twitter.