Google December 2020 Core Update Second Wave

Yesterday I reported that this Google December Core update was a really unusual core update because it seemed like the rollout happened over a 48-hour period and was not a slow two-week rollout. Well, I talked too soon - there may have ben a second wave (is it bad to use that term because of COVID?) where a spike of volatility happened yesterday, December 10th.

If you now look at the tracking tools, they all generally show big movement again after four to five days of very low volatility after December 4th, we are seeing a spike again after December 10th.

Many are saying they are seeing reversals from what rolled out on December 3rd and December 4th. Some are saying they saw deeper hits or better gains. So I guess this does feel like the second wave of this December 2020 core update.

Tracking Tools

Here are the charts:

SEMRush:

RankRanger:

Mozcast:

SERPMetrics:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

Algoroo:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Community Chatter

Here is some of what the community is saying about the second wave of this update:

Renewed WebmasterWorld chatter:

After three days with a significant improvement, today my traffic has dropped again in pathetic numbers... I'm glad I didn't celebrate :-|

Same here... sad I hope not all of last week's improvements are lost. We will see in the next hours. I see it coming, when all improvements are gone, google announces that the update is finished.

It still seems to be churning away in my widget sector looking at my metrics and fellow tradespeople between whom we regularly exchange data. After yesterday's early burst of traffic it has been very quiet, coming up to 14 hours of a Googleday and not even 25% of average PVs.

Update is still happening. Wild movements all of a sudden

My traffic dropped back down by 25% yesterday and looks like it will drop again today. This is while I am gaining top three terms in the SERPS...another five overnight. The problem is that very large ecommerce sites have totally squeezed me out of the top 3-5 spots for anything sales / product related.

And also Black Hat World:

I got hit by the December update but today my rankings recovered. Anyone else see the same?

All-time low yesterday for me and today will be worse if Google analytics are accurate. Trying not to drown in my own tears lol.

Saw some nice increase in traffic after 60% drop

Same! Finally seeing my rankings get back to normal (and some even better than pre update) after a long week of dropped rankings! Still early to say but happy to see keywords gaining back positions! :)

Yes, mine too. ranking slowly recovering where it is before the update.

Today the movements I see over dozens of sites are even more than at 4th of December. Some of the websites are coming back, some are going even lower, some that had gains now are being kicked down. WTF Google make your mind...

I got a slight recovery yesterday and now I got raped again. Some people I talked to yesterday got hit for the first time during this update. Obliterated.

Here are reversals:

I shared an ex of a site reversing (the first I have seen w/the Dec update). Checking the niche, there are a # of sites that reversed. Super interesting to see that happen in the niche. I hope they are aware... Here are 2 more exs of reversals (2 shots of visibility per site): pic.twitter.com/UB5QlycJgt — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 10, 2020

Checking queries where that site initially surged, you can see it drop for a number of them (and heavily). We could very well be seeing tremors here... Stay tuned. https://t.co/95Whz08QYH — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 10, 2020

Major changes last 24 hours in local. Seems to be almost a total reversal! Perhaps a total correction but lots crappy or outdated directories popped to top now gone. Positive for me, but big changes. — Carlton (@pondermint) December 10, 2020

Here are more charts:

I got a huge dip on Dec 4 but my keywords are recovering to previous positions since then. Got a lot of lost featured snippets back today — Ahmed Nabi K. 🌱 (@ahmednabiK) December 10, 2020

In the course of the week I went from a complete recovery to an 80% collapse (a new low). It's heartbreaking. I invested 1,200 hours of my own time improving my site during the time between core updates. — John W. DeFeo (@johndefeo) December 10, 2020

I think it's roll back, most of keywords that dropped regained their lost positions. — Marshal Durden (@marshaldurden) December 10, 2020

Here is what I am seeing at the moment. Slow shops which do not pass core web vitals gained a better ranking in my niche. I made one step back, but will make two steps forward next year. — Christian Radny (@ChrisRadny) December 10, 2020

More examples of sites seeing additional movement based on the December broad core update (in the same direction, either up or down). Looks like yesterday into today. I shared an example earlier as well. The December broad core update is not done yet. pic.twitter.com/Zdeb2TAAqT — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 10, 2020

Great call! Sites I saw took large dips last week almost fully recovered today. Other sites pretty stable, but def huge movement this morning. — Taylor Kurtz (@RealTaylorKurtz) December 10, 2020

It's happening, for sure. Some sites hardly hit on 4th December, today are getting some traffic back. — John ⚪️ (@DrigJohn) December 10, 2020

What are all you noticing?

Forum discussion at Twitter, WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World.