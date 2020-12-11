Google December 2020 Core Update Second Wave

Dec 11, 2020
Yesterday I reported that this Google December Core update was a really unusual core update because it seemed like the rollout happened over a 48-hour period and was not a slow two-week rollout. Well, I talked too soon - there may have ben a second wave (is it bad to use that term because of COVID?) where a spike of volatility happened yesterday, December 10th.

If you now look at the tracking tools, they all generally show big movement again after four to five days of very low volatility after December 4th, we are seeing a spike again after December 10th.

Many are saying they are seeing reversals from what rolled out on December 3rd and December 4th. Some are saying they saw deeper hits or better gains. So I guess this does feel like the second wave of this December 2020 core update.

Tracking Tools

Here are the charts:

SEMRush:

SEMRush:

RankRanger:

RankRanger:

Mozcast:

Mozcast:

SERPMetrics:

SERPMetrics:

Cognitive SEO:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

Accuranker:

Algoroo:

Algoroo:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Community Chatter

Here is some of what the community is saying about the second wave of this update:

Renewed WebmasterWorld chatter:

After three days with a significant improvement, today my traffic has dropped again in pathetic numbers...

I'm glad I didn't celebrate :-|

Same here... sad I hope not all of last week's improvements are lost. We will see in the next hours. I see it coming, when all improvements are gone, google announces that the update is finished.

It still seems to be churning away in my widget sector looking at my metrics and fellow tradespeople between whom we regularly exchange data.

After yesterday's early burst of traffic it has been very quiet, coming up to 14 hours of a Googleday and not even 25% of average PVs.

Update is still happening. Wild movements all of a sudden

My traffic dropped back down by 25% yesterday and looks like it will drop again today. This is while I am gaining top three terms in the SERPS...another five overnight. The problem is that very large ecommerce sites have totally squeezed me out of the top 3-5 spots for anything sales / product related.

And also Black Hat World:

I got hit by the December update but today my rankings recovered. Anyone else see the same?

All-time low yesterday for me and today will be worse if Google analytics are accurate. Trying not to drown in my own tears lol.

Saw some nice increase in traffic after 60% drop

Same! Finally seeing my rankings get back to normal (and some even better than pre update) after a long week of dropped rankings!

Still early to say but happy to see keywords gaining back positions! :)

Yes, mine too. ranking slowly recovering where it is before the update.

Today the movements I see over dozens of sites are even more than at 4th of December. Some of the websites are coming back, some are going even lower, some that had gains now are being kicked down. WTF Google make your mind...

I got a slight recovery yesterday and now I got raped again.

Some people I talked to yesterday got hit for the first time during this update. Obliterated.

Here are reversals:

Here are more charts:

What are all you noticing?

Forum discussion at Twitter, WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World.

