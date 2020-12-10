Google Search Console API Gets Fresher Data, News Filter & More

Google has updated the Google Search Console API to give us faster and fresher data, the ability to filter data based on the news filter, domain property support in Sitemaps and guidelines on how to migrate the Discovery document.

A lot of this may stem from the groundwork Google set when the company upgraded the API infrastructure for the Search Console API. Back them Google said there were "currently no changes in scope or functionality" but now e are getting them.

Fresh Data Now In The Google Search Console API

Google in September 2019 gave us fresher data for the performance reports in Google Search Console, and then in December 2019 that fresh data came to Discover reports. Well, now the API can show you that data as well.

Just note, the fresh data is "not final" and when you get the final set of that data, the numbers can change, Google said.

To access this fresh data, make sure to pass the request parameter dataState with value set to all. The data you get for this value will also include fresh data that is not yet final. If you wish to get only final data, you can either pass this parameter with value set to final or not pass it at all and you will get only final data by default, Google said.

News Filter In The Google Search Console API

In July 2020 Google added a news filter option in the performance reports in Search Console. You can now also access that data in the API.

Google said "This information is now also available in the API, and you can access it by setting the value of searchType parameter in the request to news."

Domain Property Support In Sitemaps API

I am surprised this one took this long, Google added domain property verification and views back in February 2019. Domain properties lets you set up a new verified property in Search Console that it lets you combine multiple properties in Search Console into one, to see an aggregate view of the data.

The Sitemaps API now supports domain properties, as other Search Console APIs already do. You can query, add, and delete your sitemaps on domain properties, for example:

GET https://www.googleapis.com/webmasters/v3/sites/sc-domain:example.com/sitemaps

Discovery Doc Migration

Google said it will drop the support in the Webmasters discovery document. Google said for those querying the Search Console API using an external API library, or querying the Webmasters API discovery document directly, you will need to update your API calls to include the following changes.

Here is a screen shot of those changes:

Forum discussion at Twitter.