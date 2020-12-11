Google Santa Tracker Now Live In Search

Dec 11, 2020
Every year Google puts up its Santa Tracker before Christmas. While we have the Chanukah decorations live, the Christmas and Kwanzaa decorations are not live yet but the easter egg for the Santa tracker is live.

All you need to do is search for [christmas] and click on the Santa hat GIF:

Then the magic begins:

To access this directly, go to santatracker.google.com.

Happy Holidays and be safe!

Update: Google tweeted about it later today:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

