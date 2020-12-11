Google Santa Tracker Now Live In Search

Every year Google puts up its Santa Tracker before Christmas. While we have the Chanukah decorations live, the Christmas and Kwanzaa decorations are not live yet but the easter egg for the Santa tracker is live.

All you need to do is search for [christmas] and click on the Santa hat GIF:

Then the magic begins:

To access this directly, go to santatracker.google.com.

Just noticed this. If you search for "Christmas", there are two interesting things ranking in the SERP. First, you can click the animated Santa hat and be taken to Google's Santa Tracker site. Second, you can access Google's Arts & Culture Experiment for Art Coloring Books. pic.twitter.com/BWn0DuFDjQ — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 10, 2020

Happy Holidays and be safe!

Update: Google tweeted about it later today:

Christmas is almost here! Visit Santa's Village to play games with the elves, see holiday traditions from around the world, and help Santa get ready for his big day → https://t.co/K2wvihRb29 pic.twitter.com/2Z35MaKzVK — Google (@Google) December 11, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.