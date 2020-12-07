Google My Business Phone Support Returns

It looks like Google has now re-enabled the ability for businesses to request phone support from the Google My Business team. This feature went away during when COVID hit but now it seems to be back, as Ben Fisher noted on Twitter the other day.

If you go to the Get Help section in Google My Business help section, and go through the steps, Google has "Get a call," "Chat," and "email." Previous, Google even listed a phone number you can call, but Google removed that well before COVID.

Here is a screen shot after I tried it:

Ben posted more history on when it was removed and when it came back.

