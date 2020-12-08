New: Google Ads Share Lead Form Extensions Across Search, Discover & YouTube

Google announced you can now within Google Ads share your lead form extensions across multiple campaign types, such as Google Search, Google Discover and YouTube. Google said it is "now rolling out improvements to make lead form extensions easier to manage and more effective for your business."

Google said it now "made lead form extensions shareable across Search, YouTube, and Discovery campaigns."

Lead form extensions for YouTube and Discovery campaigns are also now available in the Extensions page of Google Ads. In addition, you can now choose from over fifty available questions to customize lead forms to your business needs.

