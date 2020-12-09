Google: We Give Guidance & Provide Transparency On Core Updates

Dec 9, 2020 • 7:51 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google's Danny Sullivan said that Google does and did provide "transparency and guidance" around its core updates. He said on Twitter "my response is that we're giving a lot of things to consider. That page doesn't guarantee doing all these things somehow equates to improve ranking."

This is in response to a Russ Jones post that said that "core updates provide no actionable advice discourages those working in good faith and emboldens those who don't."

Danny took issue with that and said "there were over 20 specific questions we've suggested sites consider in relation to core updates, and that's only part of an extensive page of things to consider." He linked the core update advice blog post they named What webmasters should know about Google's core updates.

What do you think of these responses from Danny Sullivan of Google?

Here are some reactions to it so far:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google's John Mueller Gives SEO Clues To Site Owner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus