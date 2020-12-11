Daily Search Forum Recap: December 11, 2020

Dec 11, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Google December Core Update Second Wave, Zero Search Results Again & Search Console API
    This week, we covered more on the changes related to the Google December 2020 core update. Specifically, Google said it is still rolling out and it looks like on Thursday...
  • Google December 2020 Core Update Second Wave
    Yesterday I reported that this Google December Core update was a really unusual core update because it seemed like the rollout happened over a 48-hour period and was not a slow two-week rollout. Well, I talked too soon - there may have ben a second wave (is it bad to use that term because of COVID?) where a spike of volatility happened yesterday, December 10th.
  • Google Santa Tracker Now Live In Search
    Every year Google puts up its Santa Tracker before Christmas. While we have the Chanukah decorations live, the Christmas and Kwanzaa decorations are not live yet but the easter egg for the Santa tracker is live.
  • Google Search COVID-19 Vaccines Updates
    Google Search is making some changes to its search results around COVID-19 vaccines. Much like it did for COVID-19 news and information in general, Google is trying to make sure it provides the most accurate, trustworthy, authoritative and up-to-date information as possible - espesially when data and information is changing so quickly.
  • Google Search Testing Thinner Knowledge Panels
    It looks like Google is testing thinner, 85 pixels less wide, knowledge panels in the Google Search results. Jason Barnard said the current/old knowledge panel on desktop search is 455 pixels wide. The new, thinner, version is 370 pixels wide.
  • Google Maps Landmark Icons & Pins
    It looks like Google is widely showing the landmark icons or pins in the Google Maps desktop and mobile interface now. It is not exactly new, according to Justin OBeirne, Google started to slowly roll this out in nine cities in October 3, 2019 and it is now in at least 80 cities, which is why so many are seeing it now.
  • Google AdSense Link Units Going Away
    Google announced that the link unit ad type is being retired. I think the link unit were first introduced in 2007, AdSense itself was launched in 2003. Link ads display a list of topics that are relevant to the content of your page. They are being retired on March 10, 2021.
  • Very Green Google Outdoor Chairs
    Here is a photo I found posted on Instagram recently of chairs outside of the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in California. These outdoor chairs are so neatly lined up in a nice green color

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Previous story: Search Buzz Video Recap: Google December Core Update Second Wave, Zero Search Results Again & Search Console API
 
blog comments powered by Disqus