Google Local Reviews Tests "New" Label

It looks like Google is testing a new label in the local business reviews for recently added reviews on businesses. The label says "new" and it is an outlined box.

Here is a screen shot that Darcy Burk shared with me on Twitter (click to enlarge):

I kind of like the label, it makes it clear that this is a more recent comment and not from four years ago.

I believe this is new, as does seem new to most local SEOs:

Ditto. Never seen that before. — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) December 6, 2020

How new is new? Well, at least 3 weeks old is new but over 4 weeks will not be labeled as new.

Looks like under 4 weeks is a cap. Here is another listing, which I manage. 3 weeks flagged as new. 4 weeks not. pic.twitter.com/QiwjDDYVdt — Darcy (@darcyburk) December 6, 2020

Note, this is not a view for the owner of the business, this is shown to normal searchers.

Have you seen this before?

Forum discussion at Twitter.