Google Local Reviews Tests "New" Label

Dec 7, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
It looks like Google is testing a new label in the local business reviews for recently added reviews on businesses. The label says "new" and it is an outlined box.

Here is a screen shot that Darcy Burk shared with me on Twitter (click to enlarge):

I kind of like the label, it makes it clear that this is a more recent comment and not from four years ago.

I believe this is new, as does seem new to most local SEOs:

How new is new? Well, at least 3 weeks old is new but over 4 weeks will not be labeled as new.

Note, this is not a view for the owner of the business, this is shown to normal searchers.

Have you seen this before?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

