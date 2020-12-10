Google Search New Look For Question & Answers Carousel, Combines Multiple Sites

It looks like Google has launched a new look for its question and answers carousel. This is not the local Q&A box, this is also not the question hub. This is when you add QA structured data to your pages and Google can show these rich results in the search results.

Here is what Brian Freiesleben posted a screen shot of on Twitter and I can replicate this:

Now, you see, this is not richening up a specific snippet but taking various snippets and pulling them into a standalone carousel. Here is a wider look from Brian:

When this first launched, it looked like this:

It changed over time:

