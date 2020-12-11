Google Search COVID-19 Vaccines Updates

Google Search is making some changes to its search results around COVID-19 vaccines. Much like it did for COVID-19 news and information in general, Google is trying to make sure it provides the most accurate, trustworthy, authoritative and up-to-date information as possible - espesially when data and information is changing so quickly.

Google said it is launching a new feature on Google Search so when people look up information for COVID-19 vaccines, Google Search will surface a list of authorized vaccines in their location, as well as information panels on each individual vaccine. This is launching in the UK first, as they already are doing vaccine distribution in the UK. Google said "as other health authorities begin authorizing vaccines, we’ll introduce this new feature in more countries."

I bet this space will change rapidly and we will see feature after feature to help educate people on vaccines and help people find out how to get vaccinated.

Forum discussion at Twitter.