Google Search Testing Thinner Knowledge Panels

Dec 11, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (3) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
It looks like Google is testing thinner, 85 pixels less wide, knowledge panels in the Google Search results. Jason Barnard said the current/old knowledge panel on desktop search is 455 pixels wide. The new, thinner, version is 370 pixels wide.

Jason posted this screen shot comparing the two on Twitter:

I was able to replicate this, Google Chrome showed me the normal wider version and Safari showed me the thinner version:

A thinner version means shows four, instead of five, people also search for records and others.

Is thinner better here?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

