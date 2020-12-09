The Google Chanukah Decorations Are Live For 2020

Generally when Chanukah/Hanukkah falls out in early December, like it does this year, Google launches the Chanukah decorations before the other holiday decorations for Christmas or Kwanzaa. This year, Chanukah starts this Thursday night, December 10 so the decorations were added last night, Tuesday, December 8th.

You can see it yourself by searching on Google for [chanukah], [hanukkah, [חֲנוּכָּה‎] or other spelling variations.

Here is this year's decorations for Chanukah on Google desktop search:

Here is how it looks on mobile:

The dreidel does spin and if you click on it, it takes you to the spin the dreidel game on Google search that it launched in 2015.

To see the past, the 2019 Google holiday decorations, the 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 and so on.

Oh, I should note, [festivus] is technically up all year round.

I'll keep ya posted on when the Christmas and Kwanzaa decorations are live.

Happy Chanukah everyone!

Forum discussion at Twitter.