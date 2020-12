Google Search "Learn More About" Within People Also Ask

Google seems to be testing or rolling out a new feature in the people also ask section named "learn more about." It shows a box that basically teaches you more about the topic you searched for.

Valentin Pletzer spotted this and posted on Twitter saying "Google tests a new kind of carousel at the end of "people also ask". It's called "learn more about" and it seems to feature lists."

Here is his screen shot:

I cannot replicate it.

