Google dropped a number of search features and structured data types. Google is testing a new version of AI Mode. Google AI Mode gained three new agentic capabilities. Google AI Overviews continue to result in a drop in click-through rates, a report says. Google is testing replacing the definitions box with AI Overviews. Google’s John Mueller issued a PSA on verifying your cloud URLs with Search Console. Google and Bing are eating up Grokipedia. Google is testing a yellow-tinted parchment-like background for Google Search. I posted the monthly Google Webmaster Report. The new Google ads label is causing accidental clicks. Google ads Waze ads inventory to PMax campaigns and campaign reporting for PMax is fully available. Google Ads Editor version 2.11 is now out. Google Merchant Center added top performing products and audience targets for promotions. Google Merchant Center also added creative content section. Google Merchant Center has smart cropping, which you can opt out of. Google Maps added Gemini support to make it smarter. Google reviews is testing a new summary box. Reddit said its search traffic is flat, AI is not yet a traffic driver and Google makes up 50% of its search traffic. Raptive sued Google over using its data to cheat publishers. Google Discover is testing endless scrolling and I posted a number of ongoing Google Discover tests. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

